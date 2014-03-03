Oscars 2014: Watch the Governors Ball Red Carpet Live
Hollywood's biggest stars party it up – and you can catch all the action right here on our live stream
The show is over – and now the real party begins!
The 86th annual Academy Awards may have just wrapped, but the celebration is kicking off as the winners and nominees head to the Governors Ball to toast Hollywood’s biggest night (not to mention their snazzy new statuettes).
And you can catch it all live, right here.
The Governors Ball is being held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center, and is the stars’ first official stop on the Tinseltown party train, promising an all-out schmooze-fest among Hollywood’s best and brightest. (As usual, chef maestro Wolfgang Puck will be whipping up this year’s menu.)
It’s also a great chance to see the night’s big winners get used to snogging their shiny new hardware – after all, what’s a glittering Hollywood fete without a few festive besos? Smack!
Can’t get enough of Red Carpet Season? Be one of the first to get the news from all the awards shows! Sign up below for our daily newsletter – so you’ll be the first to know all about the winners, the best speeches and the most fabulous fashion.