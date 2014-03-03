Oscars 2014: Watch the Governors Ball Red Carpet Live

Hollywood's biggest stars party it up – and you can catch all the action right here on our live stream

The show is over – and now the real party begins!

The 86th annual Academy Awards may have just wrapped, but the celebration is kicking off as the winners and nominees head to the Governors Ball to toast Hollywood’s biggest night (not to mention their snazzy new statuettes).

And you can catch it all live, right here.

The Governors Ball is being held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center, and is the stars’ first official stop on the Tinseltown party train, promising an all-out schmooze-fest among Hollywood’s best and brightest. (As usual, chef maestro Wolfgang Puck will be whipping up this year’s menu.)

It’s also a great chance to see the night’s big winners get used to snogging their shiny new hardware – after all, what’s a glittering Hollywood fete without a few festive besos? Smack!