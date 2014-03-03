Olivia Wilde Dresses for Two – in Valentino! – at the Academy Awards
The mom-to-be goes for an all-black look at the 2014 show
You’ve heard of moms-to-be eating for two. Well, an expectant Olivia Wilde was dressed for two at the Academy Awards on Sunday.
“We’re wearing Valentino,” Wilde joked to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet about her high-necked black gown with a streak of white in the back, which she paired with a white clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Wilde, who is expecting a boy with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, also talked about how the couple remember their baby’s due date – which is just two months away, on May 4.
“May the fourth be with you,” they said together.
Wilde has also been having a lot of fun flaunting her growing belly.
She recently posted a playful photo on her Instagram account with the caption: “Sure I’ve looked like this after Mexican food but this time it’s a BABY.”
