Nomination: Best Actress, Whale Rider

Why Her?: “She’s lovely, carries herself with authority and conveys deep feeling with a mere look or a slump of her shoulders,” wrote PEOPLE movie critic Leah Rozen.

Did You Know?: The New Zealand native, 13, had never acted until a casting agent discovered her a couple of years ago. She is now the youngest Best Actress nominee in history for her portrayal of a Maori girl struggling to prove herself as a leader to her grandfather.