Vigils Planned Around Florida as LGBT Organizations Raise Money for Victims and Their Families

As vigils are taking place all over the state of Florida and beyond, one non-profit organization is hoping to hold one in Orlando for the victims of the shooting at Pulse nightclub.

On early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire inside a popular Orlando gay club. According to authorities, at least 50 people have died and at least 53 are injured, making it the most deadly mass shooting in American history.

Equality Florida is a non-profit that is “the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community,” according to their website . The organization’s Facebook page listed several vigils happening Sunday, and detailed their plans for an Orlando-based vigil on Monday. They are currently awaiting approval from police and provided a link for those looking to receive updates about the vigil.

The organization also noted that vigils would be taking place in Broward, Jacksonville, Miami and Tallahassee. The Los Angeles Pride parade was also scheduled to take place on Sunday and officials have said they will continue with their march and will hold a moment of silence for the victims.

Pulse nightclub’s website lists Equality Florida as one of the organizations it has supported and hosted community events for in the past.

The organization has also started a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting. It raised over $70,000 after just two hours.

Those looking to donate blood are encouraged to donate to blood centers, not hospitals. Authorities say they are in desperate need of O Negative, O Positive and AB Plasma blood donors. Here is where you can donate:

West Michigan Donor Center – 345 W. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806

Main Donor Center – 8669 Commodity Circle, Orlando, FL 32819

Apopka Donor Center – 131 North Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32703

Kissimmee Donor Center – 1029 North John Young Pwky, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Oviedo Donor Center – 1954 West 426, Oviedo, FL 32765

Lake Mary Donor Center – 105 Waymont Ct., Lake Mary, FL 32746