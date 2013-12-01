Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr Reunite in N.Y.C. with Son Flynn

It looks as if Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr really meant it when they said they were “amicably separated.”

The pair, who announced their split in October after three years of marriage, were spotted in N.Y.C. on Saturday with their son, Flynn, who turns 3 in January.

Bloom, 36, held his son who was clutching a toy sword.

“We love each other. We’re a family,” Bloom said of the Victoria’s Secret model, 30, days after their split.

“We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives. There’s no question that for the sake of our son and everything else, we’re going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn.”

The couple shared a big day out with their little boy on Saturday. Kerr shared a pic on Instagram of Flynn still clutching his toy sword as he watched his dad on stage – Bloom’s currently starring in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway. “Flynn having such a great time watching Daddy on stage,” she wrote.