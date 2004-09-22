Oprah Visits Army Base Bearing Baby Gifts

Oprah Winfrey paid a hospitality call to Kentucky’s Fort Campbell on Monday, congratulating 640 pregnant wives of soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division – all with due dates between now and the end of the year.

The 101st Airborne Division, based at Fort Campbell, returned home earlier this year after a 12-month deployment, reports the Associated Press, and Winfrey, 50, said her visit was her way of thanking those serving the country.

“It’s a way of honoring the sacrifice without doing a lot of big speeches and oh la la la la. … It’s a way of saying, ‘We see you. We hear you. We know what you do to make our lives safer and we thank you for it,'” said the TV queen, who called her visit the World’s Biggest Baby Shower.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford also was on hand, as were country singers Martina McBride and Kenny Chesney, who sang “In My Daughter’s Eyes” and “There Goes My Life,” respectively. The event was taped for Oprah’s show and is scheduled to air Sept. 28.

Sharon Stone appeared on tape, and she and the others talked about their favorite baby products, which were then presented to some members of the audience. (Oprah has been in a giving mood of late. Last week, in conjunction with General Motors, she gave a new car to each and every member of her specially selected audience.)

A show spokeswoman said that some mothers-to-be also received $1,000 air-travel tickets, among other gifts, and that Crawford visited mothers who had already given birth at the base hospital.

As for the reaction when Oprah made her surprise entrance before 640 expectant mothers? Screams – and even some tears.