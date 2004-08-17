Oprah Makes Cut on Chicago Murder Jury

SELECTED: Oprah Winfrey, 50, was picked Monday to serve on a jury in a murder trial. “It’s not every day that you have a celebrity on a jury,” a spokesman for Chicago’s Cook County prosecutor’s office tells Reuters. The billionaire will be paid $17.20 a day for her court service. The case on which she will serve concerns Dion Coleman, charged with shooting to death Walter Holley after an alleged dispute over a counterfeit $50 bill Holley had accused Coleman of passing. “I’m just hoping it doesn’t take longer than a week because I’ve got shows to do,” Winfrey told ABC before being chosen from a pool of 300 prospective jurors.

BOUGHT: American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, 20, purchased a five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home on slightly more than four acres on a golf course in Charlotte, N.C., reports the Wall Street Journal. The price was more than $500,000. The Journal also says that The Apprentice winner Bill Rancic, 33, has placed his three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath Chicago condo on the market and hopes that his celebrity will help hike the price, which he previously set at $1.2 million.

CAST: After taking a break to raise her son and spend time with Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart, 39, has signed to play a nurse in the independent Spanish feature Fragile, her first major film role since Ally McBeal ended in 2002, says the Hollywood Reporter. Shooting in Barcelona begins at the end of the month. After that, Flockhart is set to appear in a small role opposite Matthew Broderick in the Disney release The Last Shot.

DIED: Cinematographer Neal L. Fredericks, 35, best known for his work on The Blair Witch Project, was killed Saturday while shooting aerial shots for the independent film Cross Bones in the Florida Keys. The engine of the single-engine Cessna 206 that Fredericks was riding in reportedly sputtered twice at about 500 feet before going down in 50 feet of water, according to Cross Bones writer-director Daniel Zirilli. He, along with the pilot, a co-producer and a first camera assistant escaped the wreckage through an open door. Fredericks, who was strapped into a safety harness beneath camera equipment, was unable to free himself from his seat before the plane was submerged, says the Hollywood Reporter.

SOUGHT: Upset with Bruce Springsteen’s comments criticizing President Bush, the New York Conservative Party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate is launching a “Boycott the Boss” TV commercial. “He thinks making millions with a song-and-dance routine allows him to tell you how to vote,” Marilyn O’Grady says in the 30-second spot. “Here’s my vote: Boycott the Boss. If you don’t buy his politics, don’t buy his music.” Springsteen was among more than 20 prominent musicians who’ve announced they will play a series of anti-Bush fund-raising concerts under the “Vote for Change” banner in 28 cities in October.

SCHEDULED: Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11, a cinematic critique of George W. Bush and the most financially successful documentary in history, will arrive on home video four weeks before the November presidential election, Oct. 5. Monday’s announcement by Sony’s Columbia TriStar Home Entertainment confirmed Moore’s initial intention to have the film out shortly before voting day. The film won the top prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and in America has grossed $115 million, the first documentary ever to top the $100-million mark.