Ponch Reporting for Duty: Erik Estrada Becomes Reserve Officer in Idaho

Officer Frank Poncherello has graduated from the California Highway Patrol.

Erik Estrada, the actor best known for playing “Ponch” on police drama TV series CHiPs from 1977-1983, was sworn in as a reserve officer for the St. Anthony Police Department in Idaho over the weekend, the Associated Press reported.

The 67-year-old will work with the police department’s new ‘Internet Crimes Against Children’ task force, according to local outlet KPVI.

“Education is the best protection especially on the internet. Children should be educated in how to handle a chat room,” Estrada explained go what he’ll advise in his role, reported the AP. “Don’t give out personal information. Certainly don’t give out your mother’s or father’s name or what school you go to. Don’t ever accept gifts. Certainly don’t ever go meet someone you’ve been chatting with. They’re not who they are. If they send a picture, that isn’t them.”

Estrada will work with the other members of the team to develop programs geared toward shutting down online threats to children. One of the programs is a software that will record children’s pictures at various angles – information geared toward helping police find missing kids.

The actor said he wanted to work in St. Anthony, as small town rural communities are more willing to participate in his task force.

[IMAGE “1” “” “std” ]”What happens in a big city – there is a tremendous amount of politics involved,” Police Chief Terry Harris said, adding, “We’re talking a long-term partnership. I expect it will run for the next two or three years. He’s a great guy. He’s going to be a great part of the team.”

Estrada has served as a reserve officer before, working nights in Muncie, Indiana, the AP said. After coming into contact with authorities working against Internet predators, he decided to get involved.

“I wanted to be a cop first and then I became an actor and then became a cop on TV. The TV thing allowed me to become a reserve officer in Indiana. I became a real cop,” he told the AP. “How many people have that kind of blessing? I’ve been blessed that way. I’ve been lucky.”