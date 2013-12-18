Is One Direction's New Song Too Similar to Def Leppard's Old One?

The biggest boy band in the world has a new song. And it’s more than a little similar to one of the biggest hits of the ’80s.

The title track of One Direction‘s new album, Midnight Memories, contains some interesting similarities to Def Leppard‘s 1987 mega-hit “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”

Fans have already put together a ton of side-by-side comparisons, and while we’re strictly armchair musicologists, we do have to say they sound more alike than different.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/125066764" params="color=ff6600&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

An unnamed source told the Mirror, “Everyone is staying silent at this stage but it’s clear the two songs sound alike – which has been enough for Def Leppard’s aides to pose questions to their legal team.”

It’s not the first allegation of musical plagiarism for One Direction – the band was dinged earlier this year for perceived similarities between their “Best Song Ever” and The Who‘s “Baba O’Riley.”