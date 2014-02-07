10 Wildest Opening Ceremony Outfits
10. CANADA
Red alert! Borrowing a page from the Canadian Mounties's fashion book, the Canucks sported bold red-and-black coats that kept everyone warm. Bonus points for the adorable, patriotic mittens.
9. MEXICO
With only one athlete – slalom skier Hubertus von Hohenlohe (Mexican by way of German royalty) – competing in the Games, the costumer deserves a medal for not going over-the-top with an attention-getting outfit; the black-and-white ensemble was simple and sedate. But be warned: word on the mountain is that von Hohenlohe will be skiing in full matador mode.
8. TONGA
The weather in Sochi may be chilly, but these athletes brought a touch of the tropics to the festivities with jackets that feature a lush palm tree front and center.
7. IRELAND
Did a pack of (tall) leprechauns kidnap the Irish athletes? Nah, it was just the team showing off their Emerald Isle spirit in striped green jackets and coordinating pants and sneakers. But why so drab, guys?
6. CHINESE TAIPEI
C'mon, people. It's not that cold in Sochi.
5. NEW ZEALAND
Speed skater Shane Dobbin took the job of flag "bear"-er to heart – looks like he had a grizzly wrapped around his otherwise elegant black-and-white uniform.
4. RUSSIA
No whale-skin leggings or abominable snowman trenches for this crew. The host country's athletes instead channeled Santa Claus in fur-trimmed parkas paired with vibrant red pants.
3. LITHUANIA
The team's Day-glo cucumber-and-kiwi outfits lit up Fisht Stadium, even as spectators were heard screaming, "My eyes! My eyes!"
2. GERMANY
One look at these bright multicolored outfits and we started humming "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Is the bold look a political message? Nein, German Olympic officials called the outerwear "just a fashionable jacket."
1. U.S.A.
O say can you see the Americans wearing their patriotism on their sleeves … and heads and feet? The patchwork-knit cardigans produced in the U.S. were designed by Ralph Lauren with an unfortunate Christmas sweater vibe.