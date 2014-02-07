10 Wildest Opening Ceremony Outfits

No perfect scores here: Some of the parade uniforms that kicked off the Sochi Games well, you've got to see them for yourself
By Nancy Mattia
Updated February 07, 2014 06:20 PM

1 of 10

10. CANADA

Petr David Josek/AP

Red alert! Borrowing a page from the Canadian Mounties's fashion book, the Canucks sported bold red-and-black coats that kept everyone warm. Bonus points for the adorable, patriotic mittens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

9. MEXICO

Brian Snyder/Reuters/Landov

With only one athlete – slalom skier Hubertus von Hohenlohe (Mexican by way of German royalty) – competing in the Games, the costumer deserves a medal for not going over-the-top with an attention-getting outfit; the black-and-white ensemble was simple and sedate. But be warned: word on the mountain is that von Hohenlohe will be skiing in full matador mode.

3 of 10

8. TONGA

Phil Noble/Reuters/Landov

The weather in Sochi may be chilly, but these athletes brought a touch of the tropics to the festivities with jackets that feature a lush palm tree front and center.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

7. IRELAND

Phil Noble/Reuters/Landov

Did a pack of (tall) leprechauns kidnap the Irish athletes? Nah, it was just the team showing off their Emerald Isle spirit in striped green jackets and coordinating pants and sneakers. But why so drab, guys?

Advertisement

5 of 10

6. CHINESE TAIPEI

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/Landov

C'mon, people. It's not that cold in Sochi.

6 of 10

5. NEW ZEALAND

Matt Dunham/AP

Speed skater Shane Dobbin took the job of flag "bear"-er to heart – looks like he had a grizzly wrapped around his otherwise elegant black-and-white uniform.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

4. RUSSIA

Patrick Semansky/AP

No whale-skin leggings or abominable snowman trenches for this crew. The host country's athletes instead channeled Santa Claus in fur-trimmed parkas paired with vibrant red pants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

3. LITHUANIA

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/Landov

The team's Day-glo cucumber-and-kiwi outfits lit up Fisht Stadium, even as spectators were heard screaming, "My eyes! My eyes!"

Advertisement

9 of 10

2. GERMANY

Grigory Dukor/Reuters/Landov

One look at these bright multicolored outfits and we started humming "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Is the bold look a political message? Nein, German Olympic officials called the outerwear "just a fashionable jacket."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

1. U.S.A.

Stanislav Krasilnikov/ITAR-TASS/Zuma

O say can you see the Americans wearing their patriotism on their sleeves … and heads and feet? The patchwork-knit cardigans produced in the U.S. were designed by Ralph Lauren with an unfortunate Christmas sweater vibe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com