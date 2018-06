10 Olympians with Celebrity Look-alikes

Twitter went wild when it looked like the Oscar winner had grabbed his bow and arrow for the archery competition, but it turned out to be his aim-excelling twin Brady Ellison on the field. According to the Quad City Times, the American archer doesn’t see the resemblance that has fans in a frenzy, but appreciates the extra attention it’s given his sport. “I think I’ve got 50 pounds on the guy,” Ellison said. “But I mean it’s cool. He is a good-looking dude. And I think it’s great for the sport. I hope it blows up and a lot of people see that and take a look at archery, maybe follow us into the finals.”