Olivia Wilde Dazzles at Charity Dinner in L.A.

Olivia Wilde may not have been with rumored beau Jason Sudeikis, but a source tells us the actress looked beautiful and seemed to be “in a really upbeat mood” during a dinner at Caulfield’s inside Jason Pomeranc’s Thompson Beverly Hills Hotel. The actress was “happy about the cause” – in this case, Artists for Peace and Justice, which is raising money for Haiti relief – and mingled with Pomeranc, the source says. Also at the charity dinner: Seth MacFarlane and Eva Amurri.

NEXT: Lauren Conrad Has a ‘Giddy’ Run-In with Ex Derek Hough