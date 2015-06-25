Oliver Hudson Wishes Kurt Russell a Belated Happy Father's Day After Slamming Biological Dad Bill Hudson

Oliver Hudson is paying tribute to the man he considers to be his father: his stepdad, Kurt Russell.

Just three days after posting a terse Instagram message to his biological dad, Bill Hudson, the Nashville star showed his sweeter side on social media.

“Happy Father’s Day Pa…” he wrote, sharing a photo of himself with Russell, who raised him for most of his life.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old shared a photo of himself and sister, Kate Hudson, with their estranged biological father, along with the caption “Happy abandonment day.”

The siblings have not concealed the fact that they consider Russell – who has been with their mother, Goldie Hawn, for more than 30 years – to be their father.

On Sunday, Kate also honored her stepdad on Instagram:

“Pa, just simply…Thank you,” Kate wrote alongside a black-and-white photo showing her beaming with Russell. “Happy Fathers Day I love you to the moon and back.”