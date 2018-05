The largest of the surviving octuplets moved from an incubator to a crib on Tuesday. “We are pleased to see that Jioke has been able to maintain his temperature after being weaned from the incubator,” said George Mandy, attending neonatologist at Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital. Jioke Chukwu, who weighs just under 4 1/2 pounds, and his sister Echerem, remain in serious condition at a hospital nursery. Five siblings are in critical condition in the neonatal intensive care unit.