President Obama Says Paris Attacks Are Personal – and He Has a Bedside Photo to Prove It

President Obama emphasized solidarity with France during an emotional meeting with French President François Hollande on Tuesday, saying American hearts were also broken after the terror attacks in Paris killed 130 people on Nov. 13.

“We [Americans] love France for your spirit and your culture, your joie de vivre,” he said, according to the White House. “Since the attacks, Americans have recalled their own visits to Paris – visiting the Eiffel Tower, or walking along the Seine. We know these places. They’re part of our memories, woven into the fabric of our lives and our culture.”

Obama then recalled fond memories of his own time in the City of Light with wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha.

“By my bed in the residence is a picture of me and Michelle in the Luxembourg Gardens [in Paris], kissing,” he shared. “Those are the memories we have of Paris … So when tragedy struck that evening, our hearts broke too.”

“We have never forgotten how the French people stood with us after 9/11,” he added. “And today, we stand with you – nous sommes tous Français.”

During the wide-ranging press conference at the White House, Obama and Hollande pledged to work together and agreed that Russia should also focus its military action against ISIS.

“What a powerful rebuke to the terrorists it will be, when the world stands as one and shows that we will not be deterred from building a better future for our children,” Obama said.

The president also urged Americans to “not succumb to fear” in the fight against ISIS and to hold fast to the “spirit” represented by France’s great gift to the United States: the Statue of Liberty.

“On the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, there are words we know so well: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free,’ ” Obama said. “That’s the spirit that makes us American. That’s the spirit that binds us to France. That’s the spirit we need today.”