Wounded Army Captain Who Was Hospitalized for Three Years Awarded Medal of Honor for Tackling Suicide Bomber in Afghanistan

President Obama awarded the Medal of Honor to a French-born former U.S. Army captain who tackled a suicide bomber and saved other soldiers’ lives while serving in Afghanistan.

Florent “Flo” Groberg, 32, was given the highest U.S. military honor in a ceremony Thursday morning at the White House, making him the tenth living person to receive the award for actions in Afghanistan. (Seven others have received the medal posthumously.)

“On his very worst day, he managed to summon his very best. That’s the nature of courage,” Obama said of Groberg, according to ABC News. “He showed his guts, he showed his training, how [he] put it all on the line for his teammates. That’s an American we can all be grateful for.”

The now-retired Army captain is credited with saving several soldiers’ lives in the August 2012 attack that killed four people. Groberg, who was on his second deployment to Afghanistan at the time, tackled a suicide bomber to the ground, where the bomber’s vest detonated.

On Thursday, as he stood before the families of soldiers who were killed in the attack, Groberg teared up when the president placed the medal around his neck.

But he demurred when Obama and others called him a “hero,” saying that honor belonged to the four soldiers who lost their lives.

“This medal is the greatest honor you could ever receive, and I am blessed and just grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve my country,” Groberg said. “But this medal belongs to the true heroes – Command Sergeant [Kevin] Griffin, Major [Walter] Gray, Major [Thomas] Kennedy, Ragaei Abdelfattah – who made the ultimate sacrifice and didn’t come home.”

“It also belongs to their families, true heroes who live with that day every day, missing one of the members of their families,” he added. “So I’m honored, overwhelmed, but I hope to become the right carrier for them and better myself as a human being for the rest of my life.”

Groberg didn’t escape the attack unscathed, suffering a serious leg injury. He spent the last three years recovering at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he endured more than 30 surgeries on his leg.

Even then, his mind was on his fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.

“The hardest part is when you can’t move and you know some of your guys are still out there in Afghanistan and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he told ABC News. “You’re dealing with injuries but you still feel like you’re letting them down because you’re not there doing your job.”

Groberg, who retired from the Army in July, said he hopes he can continue to serve his country in another capacity, perhaps by focusing on military policy at the Pentagon.

He was also honored by Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, The Associated Press reports.

“Captain Groberg acted in a manner that saved the lives of many of his comrades. Tragically, he could not save them all,” McDonald said. “When he was informed last month that he would receive the Medal of Honor, he said, and I quote, ‘This medal belongs to them. It’s my mission to tell everyone thank you for recognizing me, but this does not belong to me. It belongs to them. That’s how I’m coping with it mentally.’ “