Watch: President Obama Zing Zach Galifianakis on Between Two Ferns

It’s not quite Frost/Nixon, but we’ll take it.

President Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis‘s crushingly awkward Between Two Ferns Web series Tuesday, and it was hilarious, if a little hard to sit through.

“I read somewhere that you’d be sending Hulk Hogan to Syria,” Galifianakis said, referencing Dennis Rodman’s recent trips to Korea. “What’s it like to be the last black president?” he asked as a follow-up, to which Obama responded, “Seriously? What’s it like for this to be the last time you ever talk to a president?”

“It must kind of stink, though, that you can’t run [for office] three times,” Galifianakis asked. Obama then delivered probably his best comeback of the interview: “If I ran for a third time, it’d be sort of like doing a third Hangover movie. Didn’t really work out very well, did it?”

Obama’s appearance was part of his recent campaign to reach out to younger demographics about Healthcare.gov. He recently invited a few popular YouTube stars to the White House as part of the effort.