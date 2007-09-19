O.J. Simpson Freed on $125,000 Bail

The former double-murder defendant intends to plead innocent to kidnapping and other felonies

Showing little emotion and saying little, a shackled O.J. Simpson appeared in a Las Vegas court Wednesday and was later freed on $125,000 bail.

The 60-year-old former football star wore a dark blue jail jumpsuit as he said, “Yes, sir” and “Yes” multiple times to Judge Joe Bonaventure’s questions pertaining to his understanding of his charges – kidnapping and seven other felonies stemming from an alleged armed robbery of sports merchandise.

About three hours later, Simpson walked out the back of the Clark County Detention Center just after noon.

Simpson did not address the media upon his release, getting into a dodge sedan. But earlier his Florida-based lawyer Yale Galanter said Simpson would be entering a plea of not guilty to the multiple felonies.

Galanter confirmed that Simpson would be returning to Florida.

“He’s not a flight risk and not a danger to society,” he said, adding that the former double-murder defendant understands the “serious nature of these charges.”

“This is a really harrowing experience for him,” the attorney said.

The stipulation of bail requires Simpson to turn his passport over to his lawyer, although travel is allowed within the continental United States.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison on each robbery count. A hearing has been set for Oct. 22.

The Vegas courtroom was mainly filled with media, but also present were Simpson’s sister Mattie Baker, girlfriend Christie Prody, and daughter Arnelle, as well as former Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, who sat clutching a tissue.