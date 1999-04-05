O.J.'S NEW GIG

If you need a lawyer, who are you going to call? How about O.J. Simpson? Still multi-millions short of the $33.5 million he owes the estates of Nicole Brown Simpson, his slain ex-wife, and Ronald Goldman, also murdered, Simpson is returning to his career in advertising — for Dial-a-Lawyer. The radio and TV ads will feature the ex-gridiron star (who once starred in commercials for Hertz rent-a-cars) encouraging anyone in a serious legal bind to call an 800 number. From there, operators standing by will direct callers to firms connected to the service. A spokesman for Dial-a-Lawyer claimed on Thursday morning’s “Today” show that Simpson received no payment whatsoever for acting as a pitchman and that he donated his time as a way of “giving back” to the American legal system.