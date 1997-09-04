NYC Comedian Dies

Theodore Gottlieb, 94, a Greenwich Village-based comedian well-known for dark one-man shows that he performed under the stage name of Brother Theodore, died Thursday in New York. Gottlieb (who escaped Dachau when he signed over the family fortune to the Nazis for one German mark) emigrated to the U.S. with the help of Albert Einstein, who, it was widely believed, was Gottlieb’s mother’s lover. He worked as a janitor and dockworker during the day while perfecting his one-man standup show at night. He appeared frequently on talk shows, including at least three dozen with Merv Griffin and others still with Steve Allen, and during the 1980s he was a regular guest of David Letterman’s. “If I die, best wishes for your life,” he’d tell friends. “If I don’t, I’ll phone you.”