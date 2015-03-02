Betrayed: Nutella Jar Causes House Fire in London

"It sounds far-fetched that a jar containing a few rubber bands caused a severe house fire," a fire investigator said

By Alex Heigl
It’s always the ones you love who hurt you the most.

Firefighters in London believe that an empty Nutella jar caused a house fire in the southwest part of the city Feb. 15.

The jar – glass in the U.K., not plastic as in the U.S. – had been emptied and was placed on a window sill, where it focused and refracted a ray of sun that set the window’s blinds alight. The family was not home at the time, but a dog was killed in the conflagration.

“It sounds far-fetched that a jar containing a few rubber bands caused a severe house fire but that’s exactly what happened,” fire investigator Charlie Pugsley told the Associated Press.

