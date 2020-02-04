Now You Can Text PEOPLE (Seriously, Here's Our Number!)

Francois Durand/Getty

At PEOPLE, we're always looking for new ways to connect with our readers.

Now, you can get all of the news on your favorite celebs — tailored to you! — from the most authoritative team in entertainment journalism. And all you have to do is text us at 212-479-1704.

Yep, we’re really giving you our digits. And we’re not the only ones — haven’t you noticed all the celebs who have been leaking their numbers in their Instagram bios?

PEOPLE is the first media brand to join the celebrity-loved conversation platform Community, which lets us talk to you one-on-one via text. We’re joining stars like John Legend (310-300-1971), Amy Schumer (917-970-9333), Jennifer Lopez (305-690-0379), Ellen DeGeneres (310-455-8858) and the Jonas Brothers (323-880-0945), who have already started chatting directly with fans.

And, yes, it’s really them. Just last month, Schumer asked women who have undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF) to text her about their own experiences after opening up to her Instagram followers on feeling “really run down and emotional” about the treatment. “Your stories helped me more than you can imagine,” she later wrote in another post.

The conversation process is as easy as … well, sending a text message. Our always-in-the-know editors will be reporting directly to your phone about awards season, breaking news, royals and the social causes that matter to you most.

We want to hear from you, too. Are you still shook over J.Lo’s halftime performance looks? What do you really think about Kim and Kanye’s house? Which celebrity breakup has you feeling especially brokenhearted? Text us your thoughts (the more honest, the better!) about the biggest stories of the day, and ask us anything — hey, we might even pass along your questions to your favorite stars.

And we’re kicking this all off at one of the biggest parties of the year: the Oscars! We invite you to come along as our plus-one as we get ready to hit the most glamorous, exclusive red carpet of the season. You won’t miss a beat on Hollywood’s biggest night as we send you updates from the Dolby Theatre (and, of course, the afterparties) straight to your phone. You’ll be able to tell us what you want to know, give us your most savage style takes and see all the action up close and personal.

Send us a text at 212-479-1704 and follow the link you'll receive to add your contact to our phone.

We have so much to discuss.