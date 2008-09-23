NOT READY TO PUB: Check Out The Pussycat Dolls New Video

The Pussycat Dolls needed all of their nine lives to make it through a marathon two-day shoot for their latest video, “Whatcha Think About That?” featuring Missy Elliott, the first single off their second album, Doll Domination, which drops today.

As they danced into the wee hours, the girls found themselves collectively gasping for breath, hands on their knees, trying to ignore the raw blisters inside their tight leather boots.

“It can get kind of crazy,” says Kimberly Wyatt, “but when we’re tired as hell, we turn to each other for support, or maybe just a laugh.”

But they’re thrilled with the result.

“It’s more stylized, and less street,” lead singer Nicole Scherzinger tells PEOPLE of the video which marked a fishnets-and-corsets return to their burlesque roots.

“The costuming is more theatrical, more cabaret-inspired, as is the choreography,” she says.

“It makes me feel like the old Dolls,” says Wyatt. “It was always almost like a movie, because there’s a story being told. It’s very Moulin Rouge-esque.”

Working with Missy Elliott

“We’ve always wanted to work with Missy Elliott,” adds Scherzinger, 30, of the first woman to collaborate on a PCD recording.

“She is such a true Pussycat Doll,” says the frontwoman. “I really think that she took us to the next level.”

“This was the first time in my life where I was completely star-struck,” says Wyatt, 26. “I had butterflies in my tummy, I was giggling and smiling from ear-to-ear.”