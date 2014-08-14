Kardashian spills on the healthy treat that got North walking

Kim Kardashian was candid in sharing the first pic of daughter North West just after the 1-year-old took her first steps. But we now know why the wee one was wrapped up in a cozy yellow towel!

After more than a week of daily swim classes alongside mom, North clearly built up some confidence.

“She was so excited to have this apple that she would swim around the pool to get it,” Kardashian said with a smile, sitting down with PEOPLE to promote her new line of sunless tanning products, Kardashian Sun Kissed, at ULTA Beauty in L.A. Aug 6.

Turns out North really wanted that apple.

“Then we took her out, and she just walked [her first steps] toward the apple!” Kim, 33, recalls of the moment both she and husband Kanye West, 37, were able to share together. We were like, ‘She walked!’ It was so exciting!”

The reality mogul also reflected on her first few months as a newlywed and her first year as a proud mother.

“Obviously, [I] think her walking [was the biggest milestone],” says the reality star, 33. “And it’s so fun to see her take swim class. She loves the water in general – she really likes to have fun.”

