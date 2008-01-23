No Visitation for Britney Spears After Hearing

Britney Spears was not granted visitation rights with her two sons after the singer arrived for a custody hearing Wednesday – then left the courthouse before it began.

“The hearing is over. The previous custody orders – in which Ms Spears has no visitation – have not changed,” court rep Allan Parachini said Wednesday.

“Both sides were heard in court. Notice was taken of Ms. Spears’s absence by the court,” he continued. “She arrived at the courthouse, but (shortly afterward) indicated that she wanted to leave. [Kevin Federline] did answer some questions posed by (Commissioner Scott Gordon).”

Attorney’s for Spears had been seeking visitation rights for the singer.

The emergency hearing, which the pop singer had requested, was a replay of last week’s hearing, when Spears showed up at the courthouse only to depart, missing a session in which she lost all access to sons Preston, 2, and Jayden, 1.

Neither Spears nor her ex-husband Kevin Federline is required to attend the hearings.

Spears and Federline arrived separately at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday morning. Federline was seen entering the courtroom, but a court spokesman said Spears had left in a silver Mercedes.

Spears, 26, lost visitation rights indefinitely following her brief hospitalization earlier this month after a four-hour custody standoff involving police.

On Monday, she was questioned for 45 minutes by Federline attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan in what the lawyer called a “gut-wrenching” deposition.