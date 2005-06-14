No New Clues in Aruba Search for U.S. Teen

Tuesday’s stepped-up search for missing Alabama teen Natalee Holloway by Aruba police and FBI bloodhounds apparently yielded no new clues, despite the thorough examination of the beachfront area where the honors student was last seen before disappearing on May 30.

Police had cordoned off several blocks in front of the Marriott Hotel and a patch of swampy tropical vegetation beside it, and government spokesman Ruben Trapenberg confirmed the scene had been set for another search for the missing teen from Mountain Brook, Ala. A couple of Holloway’s family members arrived, and firetrucks began pumping water from the swampy area, the Associated Press reports.

As the 18-year-old’s mother, Beth Holloway Twitty, had told CNN in anticipation of excavation equipment finally arriving on the scene: “From the family to the FBI to the local authorities to the Aruban government to the U.S. government, I feel like we are all in this investigation, and I do feel like we are beginning to proceed forward.”

On Monday, two former hotel security guards detained by Aruba authorities in the case were released, while three younger men who took the Alabama honors student to a beach before she disappeared remain in custody, say reports.

Those remaining in custody include a 17-year-old Dutch honors student at Aruba International School who is the son of a high-ranking judicial official in Aruba and whose detained friends told police he was kissing and fondling the girl in the back of the car when they went to the beach.

Officials who confirmed Monday’s release of Antonius “Mickey” John, 30, and Abraham Jones, 28, provided no further clues into the mystery of Holloway’s disappearance on the Dutch Caribbean island during a student trip two weeks ago.

Holloway vanished on the island hours before she was due at the airport to return home after a five-day trip with 124 classmates and seven chaperones celebrating their graduation from Alabama’s Mountain Brook High School. Her U.S. passport and packed bags were found in her hotel room.