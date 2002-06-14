No bin Laden Threats Against Eminem

As PEOPLE.com reported on May 6, Eminem’s latest shock trick was to dress up as Osama bin Laden in the music video for his single “Without Me.” The Detroit Free Press then reported that the parody did not sit well with bin Laden’s supporters in the al Qaeda terrorist network, who allegedly threatened the life of the controversial rapper (real name: Marshall Mathers III). In light of that announcement, Detroit TV station WDIV went on to say that Eminem, 31, had enhanced his bodyguard team and consulted with a specialist in terrorism to deal with the situation. But as the story spread, it also apparently proved not to be the case. As tracked by USA Today, word of the death threats against Eminem first appeared in a British tabloid called the Daily Star and then spread to Web sites in the U.K. and United States. But the rumors are “completely untrue and dangerous,” Dennis Dennehy, the rapper’s publicist at Interscope Records, said in USA Today. Dennehy also told WDIV that the story is “a lie” that “needlessly works people up.” Speaking of working people up, Eminem’s controversial new album, his third, “The Eminem Show,” debuted at No. 1 and sold more than 2 million albums in the first two weeks.