Nicole Scherzinger Praises Possible X-Factor Replacement Britney Spears

Nicole Scherzinger had a very relaxed demeanor when she hit the red carpet at the Elle Women in Music event. Showing up to the event solo, she was quickly bombarded by news outlets with questions about her former gig on The X Factor.”

Making it all the way down the press line – in-between run-ins with former fellow Pussycat Dolls Melody Thornton and Ashley Roberts – Scherzinger acknowledged to reporters that people “are always rooting for” her possible singing competition show replacement, Britney Spears, adding that everyone’s “behind her no matter what.”

Scherzinger, who said that since leaving the show she’s been focusing on new music, made it inside the fete to check out some indie and electronica acts during a 3D-themed night of performances from Oh Land, Jessie J and Ellie Goulding. – Dahvi Shira and Patrick Gomez