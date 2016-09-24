Joel Madden has joined Snapchat – thanks to the help of wife Nicole Richie and friend Kate Hudson

Joel Madden has sold millions of records with Good Charlotte. But he’s still got a lot to learn when it comes to social media. .

Luckily for the 37-year-old musician, he’s got some famous friends to show him the way.

At the after-party for his wife Nicole Richie‘s disco-themed 35th birthday party on Friday, Madden learned all about the goings on of Snapchat – with the help of Richie and Snapchat aficionado Kate Hudson.

Hudson documented the lesson on her own Snapchat story, guiding her pal on quick comings and goings of the platform.

“How do you find your profile?” Madden asks at one point.

“He’s getting it,” Hudson writes later, as he adds friend Chris Jericho to his follower count.

The process ends up being too much for Hudson and Richie. “I need to go home. This is gonna take weeks,” Hudson writes, and she and comically Richie roll their eyes for the camera.

Earlier in the evening, the ladies were far more energetic – grooving on the dance floor at Richie’s throwback affair alongside Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe and celebrity hairstylist (and Snapchat Queen) Jen Atkin.

According to Snapchat stories from the various ladies, the crowd got down to classics like Donna Summer‘s “I Feel Love,” Diana Ross‘ “I’m Coming Out” and Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

There was even room in the mix for Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Mo Money Mo Problems,” Jay-Z‘s “Big Pimpin’,” Mariah Carey‘s “Emotions”, Nelly‘s “Country Grammar” and Shaggy‘s “It Wasn’t Me.”

At every turn, the birthday girl looked glamorous as ever – her curly hair big, blonde, and beautiful.

Wearing a long gold dress, Richie was quick to tell all her friends to “stop Snapchatting” – joking, of course, as she mugged for the camera.