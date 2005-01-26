Nicole: Restraining Order Against Photogs
The star wants a court to keep two photographers away from her Sydney mansion
After the discovery of an electronic “bug” on the property of Nicole Kidman’s Sydney, Australia mansion earlier this week, the Oscar winner has applied for a restraining order against two Sydney paparazzi, the photographers’ lawyer said Wednesday.
Attorney Roland Day says his client, Jamie Fawcett, and another photographer, whose name hasn’t been revealed, were served papers on behalf of Kidman notifying them that her request will be heard Thursday in Sydney’s Waverly Local Court, the Associated Press reports.
Police officers were called to the actress’s home on Sunday after the star’s bodyguards reportedly found an electronic listening device near a security vehicle that was monitoring her residence from the street. Kidman, 37, has returned to the house to begin filming in Sydney of her new movie, “Eucalyptus,” which costars fellow Oscar winners Russell Crowe and Geoffrey Rush.
Chief bodyguard Neil McMaster said Monday that surveillance footage taken from the house provided “conclusive evidence” that the bug had been intentionally planted to intercept conversations between Kidman and her security team outside the premises, though police have not confirmed that the discovery is linked to the restraining order request.
Day defended his clients as merely doing their jobs, and said that granting Kidman’s request would “have the dangerous consequence of encouraging anyone under the scrutiny of the media to do the same thing.”
Kidman’s father, Sydney psychologist Antony Kidman, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that photographers had been staking out his daughter’s home since she arrived in Australia on Sunday.
“I would be very pleased if people would just let her get on with her life,” said the elder Kidman. “She makes herself available for pictures in many instances.”