Nicole Kidman: Violence Is 'More Shocking' Than Sex

"But then, I don t find a lot of things shocking!" the Oscar winner says

In the age of reality television, many are left wondering where the glitz and glamour of old time Hollywood has gone, including Nicole Kidman.

“I actually don’t even know what a movie star is now – what is a movie star?” she asks in the Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When the best female part of the year is Claire Danes in Homeland, you know the game’s changed. Maybe in the ’50’s, there was a far more particular idea for a movie star. But now that’s all blurry – everything’s more fluid,” she says.

Although the Oscar winning actress, 45, has led an illustrious life on and off screen, her 10-year marriage to Tom Cruise (which ended in 2000) is still a topic of conversation.

“I’ve chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology. I have two children [adopted with Cruise] who are Scientologists – Connor [the Red Dawn actor is now 17] and Isabella [20] – and I utterly respect their beliefs,” she says.

But Kidman – who is now married to country singer and American Idol judge Keith Urban – is no stranger to controversy herself. In The Paperboy, a scene in which she urinates on Zac Efron has raised some eyebrows, but she insists it’s no big deal.

“I just don t find urination shocking,” she says. “I think I peed in the beginning of Eyes Wide Shut, too. But then, I don t find a lot of things shocking! Violence is a lot more shocking than sex – sex is primal.”

She continues to say: “As an actor, you live and die by your choices. I don t associate with mainstream films anymore. I don t do so well in them, either. I guess I have a foot in both worlds. I ve been offered some studio films this year and turned them down. They just didn t align with who I am.

But while their lives play out in the spotlight, Kidman says that she and Urban choose to keep their relationship and careers separate.