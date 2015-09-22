"That's very unusual but we've been together for 10 years," the actress said in a recent interview with DuJour

Nicole Kidman Admits She 'Never Texts' Husband Keith Urban: 'We Don't Email Each Other Either'

No matter how cute the emoji, Nicole Kidman prefers communicating the old fashioned way.

“My husband and I never text each other. We never do,” Kidman, 48, said of Keith Urban in a recent interview with DuJour. “Once in a blue moon, we’ll text. But mainly we say, ‘I want to hear your voice.’ That’s very unusual but we’ve been together for 10 years. We started like that and we haven’t changed it. We don’t email each other either. So it’s about trying to keep it as intimate and personal as possible.”

Though the actress keeps the tech to a minimum when it comes to her husband, she admits it’s a necessity to staying in contact with her children.

“I have four children, so to stay in touch with them, it’s very important,” Kidman said. “I’m definitely engaged in it but I don’t let it rule my life.”

Kidman, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 7, and Faith Margaret, 4½, with Urban, has two children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise – Isabella, 22, and Connor, 20.

The Academy Award winner, who celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with Urban in June, is appreciative of her hard-working husband, and said the country crooner’s priority is his family.

“I have an incredible husband who is so willing to get on planes and fly places, even if it’s for a night,” Kidman said. “I had an opening of the play [Photograph 51] three nights ago, and he’s in the middle of a tour in the States. I said, ‘It’s too much for you to have to fly all the way back, don’t worry,’ and he said, ‘I’m flying.’

Adding, “He flew 10 hours to come and be with me for the night, and then he flew back and did a gig. That for me is love in action. That’s extraordinary. But I would do the same for him and that’s what we’ve committed to as a couple.”

But the family will eventually congregate at their home base in England.