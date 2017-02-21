The Rehab Addict star made headlines after being embroiled in a custody battle with her ex last fall

HGTV's Nicole Curtis Claims Her Ex Told Her to 'Put Your Boob Away' During Breastfeeding amid Custody Battle

Nicole Curtis still appears to be on shaky terms with the father of her son Harper.

The Rehab Addict star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of herself breastfeeding her 20-month-old son in the car, claiming that her ex Shane Maguire, Harper’s father, insults her for breastfeeding in her car and tells her to “put your boob away in my driveway.”

“Just like that, my little one jumps into my arm and reaches for a breast — I sit for a long time in the car when we do these returns while getting screamed at — put your boob away in my driveway :(,” she wrote. “Never a thought that this child just went from their arms screaming for mamma and the ‘boob’ … Just counting my blessings that another extended visit is over.”

The HGTV star, who is also mom to a teenage son, Ethan, added a series of hash tags: “#breastfeeding #familylaw #fathersrightsvsbabysrights #infantmentalhealth.” (Maguire declined to comment.)

Last year, Curtis, 40, made headlines for her and Maguire’s bitter custody battle over Harper. In her tell-all memoir released in October, the star claimed Maguire’s reaction to her pregnancy was unexpected and stated that she planned to move forward raising the child on her own. (Maguire’s lawyer countered that his client “couldn’t have been happier to find out he was the father to his son.”)

According to Curtis, her on-again, off-again romance with Maguire ended shortly before she discovered she was pregnant.

“I’ve had good relationships and positive experiences and I wish they were all like that,” Curtis told PEOPLE in October. “But unfortunately they aren’t.”

Maguire filed for paternity and joint custody in December 2015, claiming that Curtis would not confirm or deny whether he was the father. A court ordered DNA test came back 99.4 percent positive, and he was awarded both, according to The Detroit News.

Curtis tried and failed to modify the agreement so that Maguire could not have overnight custody of Harper until he’s 2 years old, telling PEOPLE she has “always been a proponent of co-parenting and children first,” but that it was “just kind of backfiring right now.”

At the time, Curtis also told PEOPLE she hopes to come to a resolution soon.

“If there’s one goal that’s out there for me,” she said, “it’s that time will heal some wounds here and I can have that relationship going forward for the baby.”