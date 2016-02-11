Paris Hilton tells PEOPLE she will be the cool aunt at the amfAR gala in New York

Nicky Hilton Debuts Mini Baby Bump at amfAR Gala Will Keep the Sex of the Baby a Surprise!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild debuted her adorable miniature baby bump at the amfAR Gala in New York Wednesday night.

Wearing a white lace dress with a sheer cut out around her growing belly The mom-to-be looked radiant alongside her date for the evening, big sister, Paris Hilton.

“I can t wait to be an aunt” Paris, 34, told PEOPLE .

“My sister is thrilled” she shared, “She s so tiny right now – You can t even tell (she s pregnant)”

The heiress said she is “so excited” for her niece or nephew to arrive and will “for sure” be the cool aunt – We don t doubt it!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 32, and her banker husband, James Rothschild, will keep the sex of their first born a surprise Something sister Paris said she could never do.

Paris, who now spends the majority of her time in Switzerland, will be spending Fashion week in New York before jet setting back to spend Valentine s day and her birthday with boyfriend, Thomas Gross, 39.