“I haven’t been on the internet in months. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game… The reason why is, it’s not real to me… I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective.”

— Selena Gomez, on only being able to update her Instagram from the phone of a friend she’s given access to, in her Elle October cover story