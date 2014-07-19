This week was filled with fascinating mom stories, from the sweet news of a baby girl on the way for a loving star couple to word that one new celebrity parent was gutted after learning her husband likely cheated on her.

Readers also pushed back on an entrepreneurial mother who jokingly wore her 4-year-old’s PJs, sparking outcry over promoting a bad body image.

Below are the five stories that got the strongest reactions from PEOPLE.com readers this week

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa’s family life is always inspiring, and readers were excited to share in their new joy after they announced the upcoming birth of a second child. The couple posted a photo of son Camden John, 22 months, running on the beach in front of a sand-drawn heart with words inside that read, “It’s a girl.” “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate 3 years of marriage to my beautiful Vanessa than this,” Lachey sweetly Tweeted.

Word that missing mountain climber Patrice Hyvert’s body had been found on July 3, completely preserved in the ice of a glacier in the Swiss Alps, wowed readers this week. Hyvert, an aspiring mountain guide, was just 23 years old when he went missing 32 years ago on a climb up the Alps’ highest peak, Mont Blanc. His disappearance haunted family until climbers found him and identified his remains from documents in his wallet.

Skinnygirl mogul Bethenny Frankel drew the ire of readers when the über-fit entrepreneur posted a photo of her wearing 4-year-old daughter Bryn’s pajamas. Frankel joked that she put them on at the behest of her pre-schooler, but some followers took her to task as “an attention seeker” who was promoting an unhealthy body image.

Readers felt sadness for new mom Kendra Wilkinson, who, as a friend told PEOPLE, reportedly feels “like such a fool” after learning that her husband, Hank Baskett, likely cheated on her with a transexual model.

Kelly Ripa is used to slinging some zingers at her talk-show guests, so it was no surprise when she socked it to pal Anderson Cooper during a fluster game on Watch What Happens Live! Her deeply personal inquiry to the CNN newsman, lobbed during the first seconds of the contest? “Are you circumcised?”

