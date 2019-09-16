The 8 Most Amazing Throwbacks of a Very Curly-Haired Nick Jonas

We can't imagine a better, more fulfilling activity than to flip through these gems all day long
By Maria Yagoda
September 16, 2019 10:01 AM

1 of 10

Those Curls

Kevin Winter/Getty

YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Literal infant

2 of 10

Those Sweatshirts

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: a Hot Topic-dabbling prep school boy

3 of 10

That Background

Hal Horowitz/WireImage

YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Child abandoned by his mother in a Sephora

4 of 10

That Entourage

Kevin Winter/Getty

YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Edgy catalogue model who you part-time stalk on MySpace

5 of 10

Those Lil' Features

Scott Gries/Getty

YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Romantic lead in Nick Jr. feature film

6 of 10

 That Confidence

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

YEAR: 2007
AESTHETIC: Cartoon character you’re ashamed about being attracted to

7 of 10

Those Shades

Mark Von Holden/WireImage

YEAR: 2007
AESTHETIC: Dopest fella at your cousin’s bar mitzvah

8 of 10

That Expression of Panic

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

YEAR: 2007
AESTHETIC: Tough guy

9 of 10

Those... Everything

Rob Latour/REX Shutterstock

YEAR: Present day
AESTHETIC: Main character in your notebook doodles

