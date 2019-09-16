The 8 Most Amazing Throwbacks of a Very Curly-Haired Nick Jonas

Those Curls
YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Literal infant
Those Sweatshirts
YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: a Hot Topic-dabbling prep school boy
That Background
YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Child abandoned by his mother in a Sephora
That Entourage
YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Edgy catalogue model who you part-time stalk on MySpace
Those Lil' Features
YEAR: 2006
AESTHETIC: Romantic lead in Nick Jr. feature film
That Confidence
YEAR: 2007
AESTHETIC: Cartoon character you’re ashamed about being attracted to
Those Shades
YEAR: 2007
AESTHETIC: Dopest fella at your cousin’s bar mitzvah
That Expression of Panic
YEAR: 2007
AESTHETIC: Tough guy
Those... Everything
YEAR: Present day
AESTHETIC: Main character in your notebook doodles