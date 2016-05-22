"Love you Pops! I feel you already! To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord," Cannon wrote in one Instagram post, quoting the Bible

Nick Cannon Mourns the Death of Grandfather: 'Rest in Power My Guy!'

On Sunday morning Nick Cannon announced that his grandfather, James Cannon Sr., had died – and in a series of Instagram posts memorializing their relationship, Cannon called the moment “a celebration.”

“Love you Pops! I feel you already! To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord,” Cannon, 35, wrote, quoting the Bible, with a collage of grandfather-and-grandson shots from the red carpet. “It’s a celebration!”

In a second post, of him and his grandfather in their Sunday best, he wrote, “Man I’m gonna miss these Sundays…”

In other posts, Cannon paid tribute to the recent time the two had spent together. With one photo of his grandfather with his young son, Moroccan, he wrote, “Will forever cherish this moment!”

