Nick Cannon, Selita Ebanks Split Up

Nick Cannon and Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks have called off their engagement and split up, Ebanks’s rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Selita and Nick are taking a break to focus on their careers but still very much love each other and remain the best of friends,” says her rep, Melissa Raubvogel. Cannon’s rep declined to comment.

The breakup comes just five months after the Drumline actor made a proposal that lit up New York’s Times Square – literally – as he asked Ebanks to marry him with the help of a jumbotron.

By August, Cannon, 26, was more measured when it came to nailing down wedding details, telling PEOPLE, “We haven’t really talked about a lot of that stuff. You’ve got to take it slow.”

As for Ebanks, 24, she said earlier in the summer that the pair had some fundamental differences between their ideal ceremony. “He’s all about the bling and having a big wedding. Me? I’m all about the courthouse.”

• Additional reporting by JESSICA HERNDON