Nick Cannon Explains Why He Made New Song 'Divorce Papers', Says Lawyers 'Cause Most Of The Friction'

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey have been separated for a year and a half now, but Cannon wants you to know he’s not to blame for the hold up in their divorce.

Speaking candidly to Genius, the father of two opened up about his new song “Divorce Papers,” and told the outlet that although he and Carey, 46, are on good terms, dealing with lawyers is difficult.

Cannon also shared the meaning behind the song’s title, adding that it was a way of throwing the divorce in everyone’s face after rumors surfaced that he was the reason for the delay in their divorce proceedings.

“I was like, ‘You want Divorce Papers? Well here you go!'” the 35-year-old said. “The lawyer’s line was also me releasing a little frustration at the attorneys on both sides because lawyers always think they control the clients and they cause most of the friction, especially since my ex and I get along.”

Another side effect of the divorce is that the two stars now have to co-parent their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, which Cannon describes as one of the hardest parts of the divorce.

Although he tries to be strong for the kids, Cannon admits that he lost his composure when exchanging them with Carey before.

“There is nothing more painful than parting with or having to drop your children off,” he said. “One day as my daughter was giving me a hug goodbye my eyes welled up and she looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, why do you have tears in your eyes?’ and I told her it was because I love her. She understood. She is a genius. She just hugged me harder and said I love you, too. Waterworks!”

Cannon and Carey split in late 2014 and filed for divorce in January of 2015 after six years of marriage. Carey is currently engaged to Australian businessman James Packer.