Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey: Talking About Making Babies

A family is "the whole point of being married!," Chris says

A family-friendly Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey have been talking about starting a family. “Of course we entertain that idea,” Cannon, 28, tells PEOPLE. “That’s the whole point of being married!”

Through her rep, Carey, 39, strongly denies rumors that she is already pregnant.

The couple, who tied the knot last April, arrived arm-in-arm Monday night at the Whitney Museum of American Art’s Gala in New York City. Carey wore Versace to the dinner, hosted by Donatella Versace.

After a performance by Sting, Cannon took over as DJ at an 11 p.m. after-party in the museum’s basement. Guests included Patrick Dempsey, Allegra Versace, Christina Ricci, Sean Avery, Juliette Lewis, Leelee Sobieski, and Jane Krakowski.