Niall Horan on One Direction's Extended Hiatus: 'We Still Have Lots We Want to Achieve'

The boys of One Direction just need a little breather.

On Monday, bandmate Niall Horan set the record straight on 1D’s extended hiatus, expected to start in March of next year.

“Ok so Lots of rumours going round. We are not splitting up, but we will be taking a well earned break at some point next year,” he Tweeted. “Don’t worry though, we still have lots we want to achieve! Can’t wait for you to hear all the new music we have for you and to perform Some new songs as the tour continues! Love you all xx”

Added dad-to-be Louis Tomlinson: “Your support is truly indescribable! It’s just a break ? we’re not going anywhere !! Promise. Don’t worry.”

“So glad everything has been cleared up today and ur support with it is amazing not that we could ever expect anything less you’re amazing,” Liam Payne chimed in. “Can’t wait to put more time into everything we do and coming out with something great. Thank you so much for everything you have done for us it’s been the most amazing five years and there’s so much more to come.”

The group – including Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Stylesand Louis Tomlinson – is set to release a fifth album later this year but will not be bringing their new music on tour.