This Week in Fact-Checking Donald Trump: NFL Denies GOP Nominee's Claims That League Sent Him a Letter

In a recent interview with ABC News‘s George Stephanopoulos, the 70-year-old business mogul condemned the Commission on Presidential Debates for scheduling the events on Sept. 26 and Oct. 9, which coincide with Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football respectively – and claimed that the NFL sent him a letter about the scheduling.

“I got a letter from the NFL saying, ‘This is ridiculous. Why are the debates against’ – because the NFL doesn’t want to go against the debates, because the debates are going to be pretty massive from what I understand,” the GOP nominee said.

As usual, Hillary & the Dems are trying to rig the debates so 2 are up against major NFL games. Same as last time w/ Bernie. Unacceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2016

“I don’t think we should be against the NFL. I don’t know how the dates were picked, I don’t know why those particular dates were picked.”

An NFL spokesperson denied that league officials sent Trump a letter, telling CNN: “While we’d obviously wish the debate commission could find another night, we did not send a letter to Trump.”

The NFL snafu isn’t Trump’s only misstep this week.

Top @NFL spokesman tells me: "While we'd obviously wish the debate commission could find another night, we did not send a letter to Trump." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 30, 2016

During his interview with Stephanopoulos, the presidential hopeful said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not take military action against Ukraine – even though Putin has already seized the country’s Crimean Peninsula.

“He’s not going into Ukraine, okay? Just so you understand, he’s not going to go into Ukraine, all right?” Trump said boldly. “You can mark it down. You can put it down. You can take it anywhere you want.”

Stephanopoulos chimed in, asking, “[Putin is] already there isn’t he?”

The GOP nominee replied: “He’s there in a certain way. But I’m not there. You have [President] Obama there.”

When I said in an interview that Putin is "not going into Ukraine, you can mark it down," I am saying if I am President. Already in Crimea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2016

Trump clarified his comments in a Twitter post, writing, “When I said in an interview that Putin is ‘not going into Ukraine, you can mark it down,’ I am saying if I am President. Already in Crimea!”

Hillary Clinton’s senior police advisor, Jake Sullivan, condemned Trump’s comments in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Russia is already in Ukraine. Does he not know that? What else doesn’t he know? While Trump hasn’t mastered basic facts about the world, he has mastered Putin’s talking points on Crimea (which, of course, the United States and most of the world still recognizes as part of Ukraine),” Sullivan said. “Today, he gamely repeated Putin’s argument that Russia was justified in seizing the sovereign territory of another country by force.”

Stephanopoulos also inquired about Trump’s relationship with Putin.

“I have no relationship with Putin. Just so you understand, he said very nice things about me,” Trump said. “But I have no relationship with him. I don’t – I’ve never met him.”

However, in a Republican primary debate last November, Trump said, “I got to know [Putin] very well because we were both on ’60 Minutes,’ we were stablemates.”

Reports declared then that Trump’s claim wasn’t entirely on mark.

Time magazine reported that Trump was interviewed for the 60 Minutes episode in New York while Putin was interviewed in Moscow.

• Reporting by SANDRA SOBIERAJ