Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be the NFL’s MVP, but for him, it’s the lady in his life that’s the most valuable player.

The athlete spoke with ESPN and dished about his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s a huge encourager and a huge supporter. She’s put some of her own career goals on hold for me to encourage me in achieving my own,” Rodgers said. “With Olivia, I have that person who is in my corner always, is willing to make me a priority and be understanding with my life and everything that comes with it.”

Rodgers, 31, continued in the interview, adding that overall the changes he’s made in his life – including dating Munn – are about “surrounding yourself with encouraging, positive people,” which help him live a “healthier, happier, life on and off the field.”

The encouragement is definitely a two-way street for the pair, who has been dating since 2014. Munn, 35, credits her beau for being her fitness inspiration.

“My boyfriend’s healthiness inspires me. Aaron is so different than every other man I’ve ever met … there’s so much I could say. Everything a good person can be, he is,” she raved about Rodgers.