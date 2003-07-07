Newsman Husband Divorces Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone’s husband, San Francisco Chronicle executive editor Phil Bronstein, petitioned for divorce Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences in their five-year marriage, according to court documents filed by his lawyers and obtained by the New York Post.

Stone, 45, and Bronstein, 52, who are requesting joint custody of their adopted son Roan, 3, “are trying to achieve an amicable and mutual dissolution of their marriage and are committed to being parents of their child and to doing this in as friendly and non-controversial manner as possible,” read a statement from Bronstein’s attorney Nordin Blacker.

The court papers, filed in State Superior Court in San Francisco, indicate a financial settlement will be negotiated separately.

As the Post notes, under California’s 50-50 division of marital property law, Bronstein is entitled to half of her fortune (the inference being that journalists don’t make as much as movie stars). Stone recently finished the spy drama “A Different Loyalty,” costarring Rupert Everett, in London and Moscow.

The Pennsylvania-born “Basic Instinct” leading lady, who is said to be in line to play Hillary Clinton in a TV movie, married Bronstein on Valentine’s Day 1998 in what was a second trip down the aisle for the actress, whose three-year marriage to film producer Michael Greenburg ended in 1987.

Stone and Bronstein have been living apart, with her in the couple’s Los Angeles mansion and him in their home in San Francisco, The Post reported.