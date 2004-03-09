NEWS BRIEFS: 'Apprentice' Holds Tryouts

RECRUITED: Donald Trump and the producers of “The Apprentice” are looking for new aspirants to appear on the second season of the NBC reality hit. The New York Post reports that the first audition is to be held Thursday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 40 Wall Street (a Trump building) in Manhattan. Other cities on the “recruitment tour” include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Miami.

SIGNED: William Hung, a University of California, Berkeley, engineering student who has become famous for his less-than-stellar performance of “She Bangs” on “American Idol,” has scored a deal with the independent music label Koch Records, which will release his album, tentatively titled “The True Idol,” on April 6. The cable channel Fuse Music Network said it will air Hung’s “She Bangs” music video.



QUOTED: “The whole country is very proud.” — South Africa President Thabo Mbeki to reporters in Pretoria as he greeted local girl made good, “Monster” Oscar winner Charlize Theron, 28, during her homecoming Monday

DIED: “Sounder” Oscar-nominated actor Paul Winfield, 62, known for his versatility in stage, film and TV roles (including a highly praised 1978 depiction of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.), died Sunday of a heart attack, his agent tells the Associated Press. In 1968, Winfield played the beau of Diahann Carroll in her NBC sitcom “Julia” — a role that some suggest helped open television to other black performers. … Screen beauty Frances Dee, 96, who starred with Bette Davis and Leslie Howard in “Of Human Bondage,” with Katharine Hepburn in “Little Woman” and with her husband, screen hunk Joel McCrea, in several Westerns, died in a Connecticut hospital after suffering a stroke three weeks ago, said her son, Peter.

CAST: “Sex and the City” hubby Evan Handler (he played Charlotte’s unlikely other half, Harry Goldenblatt) has joined the cast of the CBS comedy pilot “Saint Louie,” reports Variety. “Saint Louie” will feature Handler, 42, as Dave, best friend to the show’s star, Louie C.K. Also in the cast of the project are Dawn Maxey (“That Thing You Do!”) as Beth, Dave’s wife; and Cynthia Watros (“Titus,” “Drew Carey Show”).

REVEALED: The unidentified handsome hunk shown in a photo kissing Halle Berry that ran Monday on PEOPLE.com and in the New York Post (which called the mystery man “Halle’s hot new flame”) turns out to have been her boss, French filmmaker Pitof, who directed Barry’s upcoming “Catwoman,” USA Today takes glee in pointing out Tuesday. The two friends were simply sharing a long goodbye at the Sony studio lot in L.A. last week, says her publicist, Karen Samfilippo.