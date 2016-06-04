But what happened when the DJ played a song from Hadid's ex Zayn Malik?

Gigi Hadid Sings Along to Beyoncé (and Zayn) While Partying After Split

Gigi Hadid may have announced her split from 23-year-old singer Zayn Malik earlier this week, but she was all smiles Friday night while partying at the Line Hotel’s Maybelline New York Beauty Bash in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old supermodel – and current Maybelline girl – turned heads in a navy blue mini dress accessorized with a sparkly chocker and translucent heels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A darker blonde hair color – worn slicked back with an almost-brunette root – plum lip and light makeup helped her aqua eyes pop.

Hadid seemed happy and carefree at the bash, dancing alongside friends like Christina Milian while listening to the 2013 Ariana Grande-jam “Piano.”

The star even did her best Beyoncé at one point, singing along in the DJ booth to “Becky with the good hair” – the now-classic lyric from the singer’s infidelity anthem “Sorry” that had fans wondering whether Rachel Roy or Rita Ora had engaged in an affair with Jay Z.

RELATED VIDEO: Five ‘Lemonade’ Lyrics That Might Explain if Jay Z Cheated on Beyoncé

As for what happened when the DJ spun Malik’s “PillowTalk”? Well, the music video star was seen singing along to the song in a tweet by Maybelline.

Throughout the event, Hadid posed for photos with fans and photographers. She even stopped to chat with Alli and Angie Simpson – the sister and mother of her ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Hadid and Malik split after dating for seven months, but a source tells PEOPLE that “it seems like it’s not totally over” between the couple, suggesting it’s more of a break.

Another source adds the pair broke up “a couple of weeks ago.”