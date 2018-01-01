MARIA MENOUNOS & KEVEN UNDERGARO
That’s one way to send the year out with a bang! Menounos and her longtime fiancé decided to take their New Year’s Eve 2018 wedding very public, saying “I do” in N.Y.C. just before midnight during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which Menounos was co-hosting with Steve Harvey. Harvey officiated the wedding. The couples’ parents were in attendance, and the entire affair (dress included!) came together in just two weeks. “I’m excited to be able to call her my wife,” Undergaro told PEOPLE. “It’s been ‘girlfriend’ for so long that it will be nice to finally, finally be able to say ‘my wife.’ ”
BRIAN MCKNIGHT & LEILANI MENDOZA
The singer and his girlfriend also exchanged vows on the final night of 2017 at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York. The bride wore a sheer gown studded with more than 50,000 Swarovski crystals, while the groom looked dapper in his tux. “Happiest day of our lives,” McKnight captioned one of his pics, adding the hashtag #iloveourlife.
WILL SMITH & JADA PINKETT
He sent her a truckload of flowers while courting her in the ’90s, but Will’s 1997 New Year’s Eve wedding to Jada was even more over-the-top. About 100 guests gathered at the Cloisters mansion in Baltimore – taken to the venue by limo and checked in twice by security – to hear the couple read gushing love letters to one another before sealing it with a kiss.
CHRISTY ROMANO & BRENDAN ROONEY
A romantic 2011 proposal in Italy led to the former Even Stevens actress’s magical Dec. 31, 2013, wedding to producer Brendan in Alberta, Canada. Guests at the intimate celebration dined on tuna and avocado tartar, beef tenderloin and grilled prawns and finished their meal with a white chocolate wedding cake with raspberry filling.
SHANIA TWAIN & FRÉDÉRIC THIÉBAUD
It was a happy ending to a wild romance. Shania found love with Frédéric, husband of her close friend and employee Marie-Anne, after Marie-Anne took up with Shania’s husband, music producer Robert “Mutt” Lange (got that?). In a relationship swap for the record books, the two heartbroken divorcées leaned on each other and fell in love, marrying on New Year’s Day 2011 in a beach wedding at the Rincon Ocean Villa in Puerto Rico.
SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE
While Sharon and Ozzy’s 1982 Hawaiian wedding was as wild as could be (he wore custom-made fangs, nibbled on his bride’s neck instead of kissing her and served a brandy-soaked wedding cake), their New Year’s Eve 2002 vow-renewal ceremony was a tad more traditional. The party at the Beverly Hills Hotel included celebrity guests like Justin Timberlake and Chris Rock, while daughter Kelly Osbourne served as flower girl.
LUANN DE LESSEPS & TOM D'AGOSTINO JR.
After TV drama threatened to split them up last season on The Real Housewives of New York, de Lesseps and D’Agostino Jr. made their union official in front of 250 wedding guests in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2016. “Not only are we getting married, it’s Tom’s 50th birthday. And it’s New Year’s Eve,” de Lesseps previously told PEOPLE. “I want people to come and be a witness to a great wedding, a beautiful setting, a fun party, and the spectacularness of New Year’s Eve.” That August, sadly, the couple announced their plans to divorce.
KALEY CUOCO & RYAN SWEETING
“Yep 🙂 #thesweetings,” Big Bang Theory star Kaley said in a New Year’s Instagram shot of herself in a pink wedding dress, kissing new hubby Ryan (they have since divorced) in the early hours of 2014. The two dated briefly before getting engaged in September 2013. “I know that it seems a little crazy on paper but it works for us,” the actress said around that time. “From day one, I just knew immediately and it’s been magic.”
HUGH HEFNER & CRYSTAL HARRIS
Second time is a charm! After Crystal called off their 2011 wedding just five days beforehand, the Playboy founder and Playboy Playmate – who have a 60-year age difference – made it down the aisle at the end of 2012, surrounded by close family and friends at the Playboy Mansion. “Today is the day I become Mrs. Hugh Hefner. Feeling very happy, lucky, and blessed,” Crystal tweeted. Hefner passed away in 2017 at the age of 91.
JOHNNY WEIR & VICTOR VORONOV
The figure-skating champ tied the knot with his boyfriend, Georgetown Law grad Victor, in front of the couples’ parents in a civil ceremony at a New York courthouse on Dec. 30, 2011. “I am honored to have been married in the great state of New York, and I hope more states pass laws allowing all Americans to be united through love and marriage,” Weir said in a statement. In 2014, Weir filed for divorce.
RACHEL GRIFFITHS & ANDREW TAYLOR
Brothers & Sisters star Rachel rang in 2003 by marrying artist and longtime friend Andrew in a candlelit ceremony at St. Kilda’s Palais Theater in Melbourne, Australia, before 140 guests including fellow actors Toni Collette, Frances O’Connor and Peter Phelps.
MICHAEL PHELPS & NICOLE JOHNSON
Why have one wedding when you can have three? The Olympic swimmer and his longtime love exchanged vows for the third time in 2016 with a 1920-themed party at the Arizona Biltmore resort. The couple secretly tied the knot in June prior to the Olympic games, and again in October in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
KATE HUDSON & CHRIS ROBINSON
It looked like love at first sight for Kate and Chris: She moved in with the rocker just days after meeting him in 2000, and the two were married that New Year’s Eve at her mom Goldie Hawn’s home in Old Snowmass, Colo. But one child and six years later, the couple announced their divorce in 2006.
LANDON DONOVAN & BIANCA KAJLICH
The soccer stud and Rules of Engagement actress wed on New Year’s Eve 2007 in Santa Barbara, Calif., in a fun-filled affair that included In-N-Out burgers and karaoke. “Words couldn’t possibly do the night justice,” Bianca said at the time. Sadly, the couple divorced in 2010.
TYSON RITTER & ELENA SATINE
“We feel very fortunate to have started the New Year this way,” the All-American Rejects singer and Magic City actress told PEOPLE of their Dec. 31, 2013, nuptials. “With an abundance of love and happiness together, shared with all of our friends and family.” Indeed, the two – engaged in April – exchanged vows in front of 50 loved ones in Seaside, Fla., before a night of dinner, dancing and cutting into one yummy-looking cake.
DALE EARNHARDT JR. & AMY REIMANN
The NASCAR driver and his girlfriend, Amy, got hitched at the end of the year, announcing the news on Twitter. “Happily married!!! What an amazing experience,” the athlete wrote, captioning a photo of the newlyweds. “Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners.”