The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended the year on a personal note with a poignant letter on their newly relaunched website for their charitable foundation, Archewell.

The couple shared two childhood photos on the site’s homepage — one of a young Prince Harry sitting on the shoulders of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the other of a young Meghan wrapped in the arms of her mother, Doria Ragland.

“We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time,” they concluded their letter along with their signatures — "Harry & Meghan."

They also announced new partnerships between their foundation and several tech and research-focused groups, including the Center for Humane Technology, the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and Stanford University's Dr. James Doty, whose work focuses on the science of compassion.