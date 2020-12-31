How the Stars Are Celebrating New Year's Eve 2020
Celebrities are saying goodbye and good riddance to 2020 and sharing their optimism going into 2021
Andy Cohen
Baby Ben and his daddy snuggled in pajamas before Cohen hosted Live from Times Square New Year's Eve with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.
Katherine Schwarzenegger
The new mama was beaming as she enjoyed one last beach walk with her hubby Chris Pratt and her little one, new baby girl Lyla.
Taylor Swift
The singer sent out a short but relatable statement on Twitter, along with a photo of herself wearing a bear costume, writing, "bye 2020, it’s been weird."
Lalisa Manoban
BLACKPINK's Lisa, who is on Korea time, was basking in the new year before man of us, while missing her BLINKS.
Irene Kim
Model Irene, also already enjoying the new year, sent "smiles & lots of love for 2021!"
Tom Felton
The actor captioned a clip of his end-of-year jam session, "Farewell 2020 x."
Luann de Lesseps
The Real Housewives of New York star blessed us with a clip from her "Feelin' Jovani" video — a perfect song to play as you say hello to 2021 once the clock strikes midnight.
Céline Dion
The icon shared sweet moments of solitude and inspiration throughout her 2020 to reflect on her year.
Scott Disick
"Let’s 🙏for a better year," the dad of three wrote on Instagram.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
This has been a hard year for many, including Gellar. The actress shared a lengthy note to her followers about her hopes for 2021 and thanked those who are being safe and making sacrifices throughout the pandemic.
"Peace out 2020 (I won't miss you)," she concluded.
Fredrik Eklund
The Bravo star and his family enjoyed island views as they left 2020 behind.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended the year on a personal note with a poignant letter on their newly relaunched website for their charitable foundation, Archewell.
The couple shared two childhood photos on the site’s homepage — one of a young Prince Harry sitting on the shoulders of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the other of a young Meghan wrapped in the arms of her mother, Doria Ragland.
“We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time,” they concluded their letter along with their signatures — "Harry & Meghan."
They also announced new partnerships between their foundation and several tech and research-focused groups, including the Center for Humane Technology, the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and Stanford University's Dr. James Doty, whose work focuses on the science of compassion.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Looking stunning in her blue bikini on the beach, the Red Table Talk host said she is entering 2021 "with open arms."
Victoria Beckham
Despite it being "a very different year," Beckham wrote she was "still so grateful for all the memories" she was able to make in 2020.
Sofía Vergara
The star was patiently waiting for the new year while lounging in a tie-dye dress.
Cynthia Bailey
"Happy new year's eve!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned her beautiful makeup-free selfie.
Gizelle Bryant
The Real Housewives of Potomac star was ready to do it big with her new year's crown on.
Diddy
The mogul and mama Combs danced into 2021 like ...
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress was celebrating throughout the week — and we're cheers-ing to that!
Reese Witherspoon
The star shared her lessons learned and moments of gratitude on Instagram.
Marlon Wayans
In a personal note, the actor opened up about his difficult year and how he's taking his newly found strength into 2021.
Wendy Osefo
"Last political segment of 2020," the Real Housewives of Potomac star captioned a clip of her latest news segment. "From covering the presidential election; the global pandemic; #blacklivesmatter movement; and everything in-between. What a year it has been 😔🙏🏾."
"Praying for better days in 2021," she added.
Tamra Judge
Tonight's plans consist of staying in, making dinner and watching movies for the former Real Housewives of Orange County star.
Jessica Alba
Out with the old, in with the new.
"Peace out 2020," the star declares in her latest TikTok.
Paris Hilton
Hilton is excited for 2021 and doesn't care who knows it!
Robin Roberts
The Good Morning America anchor shares an inspirational morning message to all her followers.
James Van Der Beek
The father of five is "grateful for the battle scars" and will enter the new year with gratitude — even if his lessons learned "came the hard way."
Cindy Crawford
The supermodel is crowdsourcing ideas to make New Year's Eve more fun at home.
Any ideas?
Jimmy Kimmel
We'll take two slices.
Drew Barrymore
Take a tip from the actress and take deep breaths into the new year.
Jamie Chung
The Lovecraft Country star is soaking up sunsets and taking hikes while counting down the days.
Kerry Washington
We can only hope that Washington and her dad will bring lots more dad jokes to get us giggling in 2021.
America Ferrera
Ferrera is looking back at her fiercest fashion moments and shining a light on her amazing glam team for helping her take on "this ferocious year."