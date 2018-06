Summer Lovin' Is in Full Swing: All the Hot New Celebrity Couples of the Season

Bye bye, Ben Simmons! Days after the supermodel was linked to the Philadelphia 76ers star, she was seen smooching pal Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar.

“Kendall is having fun,” a source told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single. She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out.”

“Gigi and Bella wouldn’t be bothered by it,” another source told PEOPLE of the pairing. “Anwar is a total ladies man so it does seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected.”